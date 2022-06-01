UrduPoint.com

Moscow Negatively Assesses New Package Of US Military Aid To Ukraine - Russian Diplomat

Moscow Negatively Assesses New Package of US Military Aid to Ukraine - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Moscow negatively assesses the latest package of US military assistance to Ukraine, including the supply of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A senior US administration official told reporters earlier this week that Washington will unveil the 11th security aid package for Ukraine worth $700 million, which includes HIMARS rocket systems, on Wednesday. Kiev, in turn, assured Washington that will not use the long range systems for targets on Russian territory.

"We regard this purely negatively because attempts to present the solution as containing an element of 'self-restraint' are unsuitable," Ryabkov said.

