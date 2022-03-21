Moscow Negatively Views Idea of Peacekeeping Mission by NATO Members in Ukraine - Kremlin

Moscow has a negative attitude towards the idea of some peacekeeping mission by any of NATo member states in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"President (Vladimir) Putin spoke negatively about this on (February) 22 in his night address to the citizens of Russia and to the whole world.

It is enough just to re-read it again, especially the moment where he talks about the hypothetical possibility that someone decides to intervene in the course of a special military operation from outside," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the remark of US Permanent Representative to the UN Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield that Washington is not going to send its troops to Ukraine, but perhaps other NATO countries can do this.