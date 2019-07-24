UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Never Wanted Deterioration Of Relations With Tbilisi - Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Moscow Never Wanted Deterioration of Relations With Tbilisi - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Russia never wanted the relations between Moscow and Tbilisi to get worse and Russians do not have a negative attitude to the Georgian people, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We never wanted to degrade our relations with Georgia. It was the government of the former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili that severed ties and was trying to limit our economic cooperation ... We do not have a negative attitude to the Georgian people or prejudices about them. Just on the contrary, we lived together for centuries and respect each other's culture and traditions," Lavrov said in an interview with Latin American media and the RT broadcaster.

Russia-Georgia ties hit a new low in late June this year following mass protests in Tbilisi that erupted after Russian lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov took the speaker's seat to address an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy in Georgia's parliament.

The unrest subsequently grew into an opposition rally, with activists demanding that the Russian delegation leave the parliament and calling for resignation of several Georgian officials. The Kremlin called the developments in Georgia a Russophobic provocation.

Earlier this month, Rustavi 2 tv host Giorgi Gabunia opened his show "Post Scriptum" with a monologue targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in extremely obscene language. The Georgian Foreign Ministry denounced it as an attempt to put a further strain on relations between the two nations.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Rustavi Tbilisi Vladimir Putin Georgia June Post Media TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

56 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

56 minutes ago

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns Israeli demolition of Palest ..

2 hours ago

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi terms Prime Minister 's ongo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.