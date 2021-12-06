UrduPoint.com

Moscow, New Delhi Completing Talks On Sputnik Light Vaccine - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 03:44 PM

Moscow, New Delhi Completing Talks on Sputnik Light Vaccine - Lavrov

Moscow and New Delhi are completing negotiations on the Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Moscow and New Delhi are completing negotiations on the Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Negotiations on Sputnik Light are coming to an end.

There are agreements on the establishment of production here for the main Sputnik vaccine, and it is already being actively implemented. Relying on a fairly large scale - several hundred million doses annually," Lavrov said following the 2+2 format meeting between Russia and India.

