UrduPoint.com

Moscow, New Delhi Support Syria's Sovereignty. Independence

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:14 PM

Moscow, New Delhi Support Syria's Sovereignty. Independence

Russia and India support Syria's sovereignty and believe that the political process on conflict resolution has no alternatives, according to a joint statement issued on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russia and India support Syria's sovereignty and believe that the political process on conflict resolution has no alternatives, according to a joint statement issued on Monday.

"The parties reaffirmed their firm commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

They also reaffirmed that there is no alternative to advance the political process, led and carried out by the Syrians themselves with the assistance of the UN in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015), as well as the need to mobilize comprehensive humanitarian assistance to all Syrians in need without politicization and preconditions, as provided for by the Security Council resolution. UN 2585 (2021)," the statement read.

Related Topics

India Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Independence 2015 All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees o ..

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees of UoS

19 minutes ago
 De Bruyne to start for Man City in Leipzig after C ..

De Bruyne to start for Man City in Leipzig after Covid setback

5 minutes ago
 Nigeria hits back over UK virus travel limits

Nigeria hits back over UK virus travel limits

5 minutes ago
 FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to ..

FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to 22nd December

19 minutes ago
 Putin to Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine Wi ..

Putin to Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine With Great Interest - Kremlin

5 minutes ago
 Putin, Modi Support Efforts Aimed at JCPOA Revival

Putin, Modi Support Efforts Aimed at JCPOA Revival

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.