MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russia and India support Syria's sovereignty and believe that the political process on conflict resolution has no alternatives, according to a joint statement issued on Monday.

"The parties reaffirmed their firm commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

They also reaffirmed that there is no alternative to advance the political process, led and carried out by the Syrians themselves with the assistance of the UN in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015), as well as the need to mobilize comprehensive humanitarian assistance to all Syrians in need without politicization and preconditions, as provided for by the Security Council resolution. UN 2585 (2021)," the statement read.