Moscow-Nice Train Route Suspended Starting March 4 Due To COVID-19 - Transport Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:06 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russia will suspend train travel between Moscow and Nice in southern France starting March 4 due to the coronavirus outbreak underway in nearby Italy and other European locations, reporters were informed by Russia's Transport Ministry Thursday.
"From March 4, the Moscow-Nice-Moscow train route is temporarily suspended until further notice," an official at the Transport Ministry in Moscow announced.
The 24-hour train makes stops in Verona and Milan in northern Italy, European hotspots of COVID-19 outbreak.