Moscow-Nice Train Route Suspended Starting March 4 Due to COVID-19 - Transport Ministry

Russia will suspend train travel between Moscow and Nice in southern France starting March 4 due to the coronavirus outbreak underway in nearby Italy and other European locations, reporters were informed by Russia's Transport Ministry Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russia will suspend train travel between Moscow and Nice in southern France starting March 4 due to the coronavirus outbreak underway in nearby Italy and other European locations, reporters were informed by Russia's Transport Ministry Thursday.

"From March 4, the Moscow-Nice-Moscow train route is temporarily suspended until further notice," an official at the Transport Ministry in Moscow announced.

The 24-hour train makes stops in Verona and Milan in northern Italy, European hotspots of COVID-19 outbreak.