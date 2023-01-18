UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Aware Of Arrival Date Of New US Ambassador To Russia - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Moscow Not Aware of Arrival Date of New US Ambassador to Russia - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he didn't know the exact date of arrival in Russia of the new US Ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he didn't know the exact date of arrival in Russia of the new US Ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy.

In late December, the US Senate voted to confirm Tracy's nomination as ambassador to Russia. On January 3, State Department spokesperson Ned price said that Tracy would start working in Moscow in the coming days.

"I don't know when the new ambassador will arrive. She has already gone through the hearings, she seems to have already completed all the formalities there, so it's up to the American side.

She has an agreement, there are no obstacles for her to come from our side," Lavrov said at his annual press conference.

Between 2014 and 2017, Tracy served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Moscow and received a Distinguished Honor Award for her contribution while in this role.

From March 2019, Tracy served as US Ambassador to Armenia.

Related Topics

Senate Moscow Russia Armenia Price January March December 2017 2019 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Female judge threatening case against Imran Khan a ..

Female judge threatening case against Imran Khan adjourned

56 seconds ago
 Belgium parliamentary delegation visits Badshahi m ..

Belgium parliamentary delegation visits Badshahi mosque

57 seconds ago
 Holding of Annual Sports Festival of Minhaj Univer ..

Holding of Annual Sports Festival of Minhaj University welcome sign: SBP DG

59 seconds ago
 Putin says has 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukrai ..

Putin says has 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Four Security personnel embrace martyrdom in terro ..

Four Security personnel embrace martyrdom in terrorist attack from Iranian soil

23 minutes ago
 European Parliament Urges EU to Send More Weapons ..

European Parliament Urges EU to Send More Weapons to Ukraine

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.