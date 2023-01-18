Moscow Not Aware of Arrival Date of New US Ambassador to Russia - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he didn't know the exact date of arrival in Russia of the new US Ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy

In late December, the US Senate voted to confirm Tracy's nomination as ambassador to Russia. On January 3, State Department spokesperson Ned price said that Tracy would start working in Moscow in the coming days.

"I don't know when the new ambassador will arrive. She has already gone through the hearings, she seems to have already completed all the formalities there, so it's up to the American side.

She has an agreement, there are no obstacles for her to come from our side," Lavrov said at his annual press conference.

Between 2014 and 2017, Tracy served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Moscow and received a Distinguished Honor Award for her contribution while in this role.

From March 2019, Tracy served as US Ambassador to Armenia.