Moscow Not Aware Of Biden's Proposal To Hold Meeting On Ukraine - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 04:04 PM

Moscow is not aware of the idea of US President Joe Biden to hold a meeting on Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

"I do not know about any meeting. I saw the US president's remark on the matter," Ryabkov told reporters.

Biden's remarks on some meetings on Ukraine between the representatives of the US, NATO states and Russia are unilateral, the Russian diplomat added.

The US president told reporters on Wednesday that a meeting of the US and leading NATO countries with Russia is being prepared. Biden said a high-level meeting of the US and at least four major NATO allies with Russia would be announced by Friday.

