MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Russia does not comment on US presidential Security Advisor Robert O'Brien's claims that Moscow will "pay a price" if its alleged collusion with the Taliban movement is confirmed, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.

In his fresh opinion article for The Washington Post, O'Brien accused Russia of threatening the United States and its allies, and said that "if recently reported allegations of Russian malign activity toward Americans in Afghanistan prove true, Russia knows from experience that it will pay a price ” even if that price never becomes public."

"How can we comment on that? We ignore such nonsense," the source said, stressing that Moscow has repeatedly rejected claims about its "bounties" allegedly paid to the Taliban for killing US troops in Afghanistan.