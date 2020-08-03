UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Not Commenting On O'Brien's New Claims About Collusion With Taliban - Source

Umer Jamshaid 41 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Moscow Not Commenting on O'Brien's New Claims About Collusion With Taliban - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Russia does not comment on US presidential Security Advisor Robert O'Brien's claims that Moscow will "pay a price" if its alleged collusion with the Taliban movement is confirmed, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.

In his fresh opinion article for The Washington Post, O'Brien accused Russia of threatening the United States and its allies, and said that "if recently reported allegations of Russian malign activity toward Americans in Afghanistan prove true, Russia knows from experience that it will pay a price ” even if that price never becomes public."

"How can we comment on that? We ignore such nonsense," the source said, stressing that Moscow has repeatedly rejected claims about its "bounties" allegedly paid to the Taliban for killing US troops in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Moscow Russia Washington Price United States Post From

Recent Stories

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

6 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 ..

1 hour ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 L ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 August 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.