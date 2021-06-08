UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Not Concerned Over US Claims Nord Stream 2 AG Sanctions Waiver May Be Withdrawn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

Moscow Not Concerned Over US Claims Nord Stream 2 AG Sanctions Waiver May Be Withdrawn

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russia does not attach great importance to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statements that the sanctions waiver granted to Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline project operator, could be withdrawn, since gas deliveries will start regardless of potential US steps, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"When the US side made a signal about a pause in the sanctions frenzy, we did not pay much attention. Now that we see quite opposite signals, we do not dwell on it either. We will manage to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2, the sanctions pressure interfered in some way, but it did not undermine [the project]," Ryabkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Nord Gas

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis targeting fuel station in Yem ..

5 minutes ago

Ajman’s Department of Finance boosts staff exper ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ Jebel Ali Center completes 952k t ..

18 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.14 a barrel M ..

20 minutes ago

Mahira Khan pleads for investigation into Ghotki t ..

21 minutes ago

SBP supported economy sinking due to pandemic: Mia ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.