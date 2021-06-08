Moscow Not Concerned Over US Claims Nord Stream 2 AG Sanctions Waiver May Be Withdrawn

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russia does not attach great importance to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statements that the sanctions waiver granted to Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline project operator, could be withdrawn, since gas deliveries will start regardless of potential US steps, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"When the US side made a signal about a pause in the sanctions frenzy, we did not pay much attention. Now that we see quite opposite signals, we do not dwell on it either. We will manage to complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2, the sanctions pressure interfered in some way, but it did not undermine [the project]," Ryabkov told reporters.