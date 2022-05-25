Moscow Not Considering Exchange of Medvedchuk - Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow is not considering the possibility of exchanging Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who was detained by the Ukrainian authorities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday

"No, it's not being considered, we don't have such information," Rudenko told reporters.