UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Not Denying Danger Of Infiltration By Syrian Mercenaries, Now Fighting In Karabakh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

Moscow Not Denying Danger of Infiltration by Syrian Mercenaries, Now Fighting in Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry does not deny that there is a chance that mercenaries from Syria and Libya who are now fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh could infiltrate into Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, has said earlier that thousands of radicals, members of international terrorist organizations fighting in the middle East, are being pulled into the Karabakh conflict zone.

"Of course, this danger cannot be denied," Syromolotov said.

Nothing can be regarded as "trifle" in the fight against terrorism, the diplomat continued.

"It is important to analyze all the risks, including the potential ones, and be proactive," Syromolotov noted, assuring that Russian law enforcement agencies follow developments thoroughly and "keep their ears to the ground."

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Libya Middle East All From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

13 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

12 hours ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

12 hours ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.