Moscow Not Denying Danger of Infiltration by Syrian Mercenaries, Now Fighting in Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry does not deny that there is a chance that mercenaries from Syria and Libya who are now fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh could infiltrate into Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, has said earlier that thousands of radicals, members of international terrorist organizations fighting in the middle East, are being pulled into the Karabakh conflict zone.

"Of course, this danger cannot be denied," Syromolotov said.

Nothing can be regarded as "trifle" in the fight against terrorism, the diplomat continued.

"It is important to analyze all the risks, including the potential ones, and be proactive," Syromolotov noted, assuring that Russian law enforcement agencies follow developments thoroughly and "keep their ears to the ground."