Moscow Not Discussing Date, Parameters of Possible Putin-Biden Meeting With Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) No exact information regarding the possible new meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden is available, as Moscow and Washington are not discussing its timeframe and parameters, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday.

"I have noticed an increase in this kind of publications and information hoaxes. But at this stage we are not discussing the parameters of this meeting and the timeframe when it could be held," Ryabkov said.

There is no understanding regarding the possible date and format of the potential negotiations, the diplomat continued.