MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Russia is not excluding a dialogue with the United States on Russia's latest weapons system if it also includes talks on US' priming hypersonic weapons and other issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"I do not know, but I think that you can't do it without talking about them [Russian weapons systems] But equally, Americans must proceed from the fact that we will talk about a whole series of their systems that bother us ... these are the prospects for the appearance of US intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, this is space, this is US hypersonic [weapons], this is also US systems in conventional equipment, which are designed to solve strategic problems and a number of other aspects," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Tuesday.