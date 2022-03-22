UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Excluding Int'l Cooperation In Aircraft Industry With States Friendly To Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Moscow Not Excluding Int'l Cooperation in Aircraft Industry With States Friendly to Russia

Russia does not rule out international cooperation in the aircraft industry with countries friendly to Moscow, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russia does not rule out international cooperation in the aircraft industry with countries friendly to Moscow, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

As part of Western sanctions against Russia in the wake of the operation in Ukraine, the EU banned the supply of civil aircraft and spare parts to Russia, and obliged lessors to terminate contracts with Russian airlines by the end of March. Aircraft maintenance and insurance services were also banned, while the European Union, the United States, Canada and a number of other countries closed the skies for Russian aircraft.

"Russia will intensify work on import substitution, bearing in mind those agreements already signed with companies who are interested in this work," Manturov told reporters, adding that at the same time, Russians "do not exclude international cooperation with friendly countries."

The minister noted that foreign industry and trade enterprises have not officially announced their final withdrawal from the Russian market.

