Moscow Not Expecting EU Sanctions In Light Of Ryanair Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

Moscow Not Expecting EU Sanctions in Light of Ryanair Incident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, expressed the belief, commenting on the possible EU sanctions on Moscow in light of the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, that Moscow does not expect any sanctions but the European Union introduces restrictions irrespective of events anyway.

"One should remember what we repeatedly said: we do not expect sanctions ... These sanctions should not be expected, predicted or analyzed. They appear on their own, regardless of events. They can be adjusted to events, or may not be adjusted. Sometimes events can even be created in order to introduce a new set of sanctions. Therefore, the words 'we expect', 'expectation', 'to expect' should not be used at all in this case," Zakharova told SolovievLive YouTube show on Tuesday.

