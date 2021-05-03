Moscow Not Expecting Fairer Treatment of Russian Media in Baltics - Deputy Envoy to OSCE

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Moscow does not expect an improvement in the situation with the Russian media in the Baltic countries, Russia's deputy permanent representative at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Maxim Buyakevich, told Sputnik, adding that things were now headed toward a total "clean-up" of the Russian-language information space.

On April 14, the Latvian State Security Service had summoned five journalists who collaborated with the Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews portals for questioning.

"Riga does not give a substantive response [to the issue of Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews]. They say that [the journalists] were summoned in accordance with the law and on the basis of criminal cases initiated on issues related to national security and protection of the constitution. They do not say anything specific, from which we conclude that the cases are politically motivated," Buyakevich said.

According to the diplomat, such treatment of the Russian broadcasters can be explained by sanctions imposed personally against Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The Russian delegation at the OSCE constantly reminds that this principle is not applied in the overwhelming part of the European Union, "probably because others understand that this is an oxymoron ” you cannot apply personal sanctions against media assets and journalists who are engaged in professional activities."

"Since the Latvians and Estonians have nothing else to explain their actions with, they cite sanctions. For our part, we state that we do not expect any improvement in the situation in the Baltic states because it is clear where this is going ” to a total clean-up of Russian-language media sources," the diplomat added.