Moscow Not Expecting Improvement In Ties With UK With Prime Minister's Change - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Moscow Not Expecting Improvement in Ties With UK With Prime Minister's Change - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Moscow does not expect any improvement in relations with the UK in the foreseeable future with the change of the country's prime minister, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, we do not expect any changes in the foreseeable future.

I would not like to say that these changes can happen for the worse, because it is difficult to imagine the worst. But at the same time, unfortunately, this cannot be ruled out, given that the contenders for the post of UK prime minister obviously competed with each other in anti-Russian rhetoric, in threats to take further steps against our country, and so on," Peskov told reporters.

