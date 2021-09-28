UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Expecting 'Radical Turns' In Germany's Attitude After Elections - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Russia does not expect any significant changes in Germany's policy on Moscow after the elections, the country's permanent representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, said on Tuesday.

"We have worked with Germany under a Social Democratic government, that of (former) Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder for instance. So, I (do not see) prospects for some radical turns in Germany's policies, including on Russia. I do not see any insurmountable difficulties in the Moscow-Berlin dialogue either," Chizhov said on air of the Russia-24 broadcaster.

