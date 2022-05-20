Moscow does not consider the possibility of a visi byt Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Japan, taking into account the recent destructive steps by Tokyo, Nikolay Nozdrev, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third Asian Department, sai

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Moscow does not consider the possibility of a visi byt Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Japan, taking into account the recent destructive steps by Tokyo, Nikolay Nozdrev, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third Asian Department, said.

With the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, Tokyo has actively joined the anti-Russian campaign led by the West, "openly declaring that the goal of the ongoing anti-Russian course is to cause maximum damage" to Russia, the diplomat said.

"(Japanese Prime Minister) Fumio Kishida's administration took destructive steps, unprecedented for modern bilateral relations, destroying the results of mutually beneficial cooperation accumulated over many years. Under such conditions, it is not necessary to talk about a dialogue at a high level, therefore, we do not consider the issues of organizing appropriate contacts with the Japanese side," Nozdrev said in an interview with the Kyodo news agency, commenting on Lavrov's possible visit.