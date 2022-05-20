UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit To Japan In Light Of Destructive Steps By Tokyo

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 02:54 PM

Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japan in Light of Destructive Steps by Tokyo

Moscow does not consider the possibility of a visi byt Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Japan, taking into account the recent destructive steps by Tokyo, Nikolay Nozdrev, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third Asian Department, sai

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Moscow does not consider the possibility of a visi byt Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Japan, taking into account the recent destructive steps by Tokyo, Nikolay Nozdrev, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third Asian Department, said.

With the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, Tokyo has actively joined the anti-Russian campaign led by the West, "openly declaring that the goal of the ongoing anti-Russian course is to cause maximum damage" to Russia, the diplomat said.

"(Japanese Prime Minister) Fumio Kishida's administration took destructive steps, unprecedented for modern bilateral relations, destroying the results of mutually beneficial cooperation accumulated over many years. Under such conditions, it is not necessary to talk about a dialogue at a high level, therefore, we do not consider the issues of organizing appropriate contacts with the Japanese side," Nozdrev said in an interview with the Kyodo news agency, commenting on Lavrov's possible visit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Tokyo Japan Asia

Recent Stories

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all ne ..

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all new NOTE 12 series!

8 minutes ago
 Man killed over monetary dispute

Man killed over monetary dispute

6 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

6 minutes ago
 Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

10 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former ministe ..

NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali's demi ..

14 minutes ago
 Thall police recover kidnapped child

Thall police recover kidnapped child

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.