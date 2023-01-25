UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not In Contact With Berlin In Light Of Possible Tanks Supplies To Kiev - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Moscow is not in contact with Berlin in the light of possible deliveries of Leopard tanks by EU countries to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that the German government had decided to send a company of Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine.

"No, there is no (discussion of the matter with Berlin)," Peskov told reporters.

