Moscow Not Insisting on Improving Ties With London If UK Not Ready - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Russia will not press for improving relations with the United Kingdom if the latter is not ready for it, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said in an interview with the BBC.

"I am trying because I am ambassador here, I am trying to do this but I do not insist if UK is not prepared to do that, which [UK Foreign] Minister [Dominic Raab] said just a couple of days ago, he was talking about Afghanistan and he said that it was not comfortable for him to talk to us, he is out of the zone of comfort ... if UK is not prepared, we do not insist," Kelin said.

The ambassador referred to the UK minister's last week statement about the situation in Afghanistan and the region in general. Raab, in particular, said that ensuring stability in Central Asia would require cooperation with regional actors, including Russia and China, "however difficult or complex that may prove and outside of our comfort zone.

"

Commenting on the current state of bilateral relations, the Russian diplomat expressed regret that the two countries did not maintain dialogue on cybersecurity, like the one between Moscow and Washington that was established before the summit in Geneva.

"I regret that we do not have such a professional conversation with the United Kingdom because [the] United Kingdom still prefers to do it via the newspapers ... if there is an accusation [of cyberattack] on the part of it, we [are] prepared to deal with it professionally, but not via the media," he said.

The ambassador also said that the dialogue between Russia and the US on the matter was professional, noting that the sides thoroughly discussed cybersecurity at the expert level, as well as by representatives of the countries' security councils.