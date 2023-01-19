UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Interested In Words Of European Jewish Congress On Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023

Moscow Not Interested in Words of European Jewish Congress on Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Moscow is not interested in the comments of the the European Jewish Congress (EJC) on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statements because the organization ignored the catastrophic levels of anti-Semitism in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the EJC expressed concern with Lavrov's comments on comparing the actions of the West in supporting Ukraine, targeted against Russia, to Hitler's Final Solution used for the murder of European Jews.

"The opinion of an organization that has ignored the catastrophic level of anti-Semitism in Ukraine for many years is not interesting," the ministry said.

The EJC ignored the glorification of Nazi collaborators by Kiev, thus discrediting itself, the ministry added.

