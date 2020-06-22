Moscow Not Limiting Observers During Upcoming Constitutional Amendment Vote - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The number of monitors at the voting on constitutional amendments in Russia will not be limited in Moscow despite the coronavirus pandemic, official representative of the Moscow City Election Commission Dmitry Reut told Sputnik.

"We will welcome all monitors that the Civic Chamber sends. If any problems arise we will help with providing means of personal protection. We are not imposing any limits, there will be no monitoring restrictions whatsoever," Reut told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the election commission representative, some members of election commissions will be tested for the coronavirus ahead of the vote.

"Before our people go out to work we measure their temperature and watch for symptoms of the [COVID-19] disease.

We will not let people infected with the virus work. People will be able to voice their opinion in absolute safety," Reut told Sputnik, adding that "selective testing" for the coronavirus will be carried out.

In mid-January, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need for constitutional changes in his annual address to the country's parliament. After that, a working group drafted the amendments (including the possibility to run for presidency more than twice), which were later approved by the Constitutional Court. The nationwide vote was initially scheduled for April 22 but was later postponed to July 1 over the coronavirus pandemic.