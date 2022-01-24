Moscow Not Linking Geneva Talks With US Decision to Evacuate Embassy from Kiev - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Russia does not link the recent talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Antony Blinken in Geneva with Washington's decision to evacuate its embassy staff from Kiev, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

The US Department of State has updated its travel advisory for Ukraine, urging American citizens to leave the country and authorizing the departure of some embassy employees.

"It (the state department) issued a warning to their citizens, and probably not to their own, but to everyone, regarding the fact that it is dangerous to travel to Ukraine, I think, two weeks ago, 10 days ago .

.. This is a question for the American side, how they build their information agenda," Zakharova told the Echo of Moscow radio station when asked what Lavrov told Blinken, prompting the US to evacuate embassy staff in Kiev.

The Russian embassy in Kiev continues to operate as usual, the diplomat noted.

Commenting on the security guarantees proposals, she said that Moscow is waiting for the US' written responses in the near future.