Moscow Not Negotiating Security Guarantees for Ukraine With Anyone - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Moscow is not negotiating security guarantees for Ukraine with anyone, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are not negotiating with anyone on this topic," he said, answering which countries Moscow sees as guarantors of security for Ukraine, and with whom it was negotiating on this matter.

Russia is not against the countries proposed by Ukraine to guarantee its security, Lavrov added

Moscow will not tolerate ultimatums from Ukraine, he said, commenting on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the termination of negotiations with Russia in the event of the elimination of Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.