MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry has not received any appeals or restriction notifications from the Indonesian authorities related to alleged mass violations of the country's laws by Russian tourists, Aleksey Klimov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's consular department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has not received any appeals from the Indonesian authorities on the alleged mass violation of Indonesian laws by Russian tourists, including (during) their stay on the popular island of Bali. We also have no data on the tightening of requirements for Russian citizens," Klimov told Sputnik.

The diplomat also said that Russian foreign departments have been using different means of communication to familiarize Russian tourists with other countries' customs, including Indonesian traditions, adding that Russian citizens respected the cultural specifics of the states they visited.

In March, media reported that Wayan Koster, the governor of Indonesia's island province of Bali, suggested abolishing visa issuance on arrival for citizens of Russia and Ukraine, due to their numerous violations of Indonesian law. He said that many tourists from Russia and Ukraine had started businesses illegally or engaged in other kinds of illicit activities upon their arrival in Bali, adding that some of them opened motorcycle and moped renting companies, or worked as surfing instructors and photographers. Under Indonesian law, only nationals are allowed to work and start a business in the country.

Visas on arrival allow nationals from 86 countries to enter Indonesia without applying for a visa before traveling and stay in the country for up to 60 days. From January-March, 14 Russian citizens were sanctioned for immigration regulation violations in Bali, which makes them the group with the highest violation rate.