UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Notified By Indonesian Gov't About Alleged Violations By Russians - Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Moscow Not Notified by Indonesian Gov't About Alleged Violations by Russians - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry has not received any appeals or restriction notifications from the Indonesian authorities related to alleged mass violations of the country's laws by Russian tourists, Aleksey Klimov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's consular department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has not received any appeals from the Indonesian authorities on the alleged mass violation of Indonesian laws by Russian tourists, including (during) their stay on the popular island of Bali. We also have no data on the tightening of requirements for Russian citizens," Klimov told Sputnik.

The diplomat also said that Russian foreign departments have been using different means of communication to familiarize Russian tourists with other countries' customs, including Indonesian traditions, adding that Russian citizens respected the cultural specifics of the states they visited.

In March, media reported that Wayan Koster, the governor of Indonesia's island province of Bali, suggested abolishing visa issuance on arrival for citizens of Russia and Ukraine, due to their numerous violations of Indonesian law. He said that many tourists from Russia and Ukraine had started businesses illegally or engaged in other kinds of illicit activities upon their arrival in Bali, adding that some of them opened motorcycle and moped renting companies, or worked as surfing instructors and photographers. Under Indonesian law, only nationals are allowed to work and start a business in the country.

Visas on arrival allow nationals from 86 countries to enter Indonesia without applying for a visa before traveling and stay in the country for up to 60 days. From January-March, 14 Russian citizens were sanctioned for immigration regulation violations in Bali, which makes them the group with the highest violation rate.

Related Topics

Governor Business Ukraine Russia Indonesia March Visa Media From

Recent Stories

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate cha ..

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate change

8 minutes ago
 UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: ..

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

54 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Bahrain a ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.