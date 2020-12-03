Moscow Not Planning Additional Restrictions for Winter Holidays - Deputy Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Moscow is not planning to introduce any additional coronavirus restrictions during the winter holidays, Deputy Mayor Vladimir Efimov said Thursday.

Meanwhile, St. Petersburg administration announced earlier this week that all cafes and restaurants would be closed between December 30 and January 3.

Earlier in the day, the authorities of Russia's second city asked the tourists to avoid visiting for New Year. This year, winter holidays will last from January 1 through January 10.

"We can see that the restrictions we have at the moment are enough and we are not considering [adding more]," Efimov said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Moscow administration is hoping to be able to lift most of the coronavirus restrictions by mid-2021, which will help boost the economy, the deputy mayor said.