UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Not Planning Additional Restrictions For Winter Holidays - Deputy Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Moscow Not Planning Additional Restrictions for Winter Holidays - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Moscow is not planning to introduce any additional coronavirus restrictions during the winter holidays, Deputy Mayor Vladimir Efimov said Thursday.

Meanwhile, St. Petersburg administration announced earlier this week that all cafes and restaurants would be closed between December 30 and January 3.

Earlier in the day, the authorities of Russia's second city asked the tourists to avoid visiting for New Year. This year, winter holidays will last from January 1 through January 10.

"We can see that the restrictions we have at the moment are enough and we are not considering [adding more]," Efimov said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Moscow administration is hoping to be able to lift most of the coronavirus restrictions by mid-2021, which will help boost the economy, the deputy mayor said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Holidays Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg January December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz shifted to jail as p ..

11 minutes ago

Javad Zarif Says Iran Nuclear Deal Will Never Be R ..

13 minutes ago

Capitalising on faith in human convergence between ..

26 minutes ago

China's Plan for Int'l Health QR Code Does Not Req ..

21 minutes ago

PTCL concludes Webinars-for-a-Cause series under i ..

45 minutes ago

Thailand to Boost Average Spending Per Trip to Rev ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.