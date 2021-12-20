Moscow Not Planning to Lift Moratorium on INF-Range Missiles in Europe - Ryabkov

Moscow has not yet decided whether to abandon the moratorium on the use of short- and intermediate-range land-based missiles in Europe if the US and NATO do not accept Russia's security guarantees proposals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Moscow has not yet decided whether to abandon the moratorium on the use of short- and intermediate-range land-based missiles in Europe if the US and NATO do not accept Russia's security guarantees proposals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"One is not connected with the other. We do not have a decision in favor of lifting this moratorium, on the contrary, the moratorium continues to operate, and it was announced as a measure that remains in force until the moment if and when similar systems of American production appear in a particular region of the world," Ryabkov told reporters.