Moscow Not Planning To Respond To US Sanctions Yet, Hopes It Was Just 'Loud Statement'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Moscow Not Planning to Respond to US Sanctions Yet, Hopes it Was Just 'Loud Statement'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Moscow is not planning to respond to sanctions announced by the United States and hopes that it was just a "loud statement," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

US Democratic senators on Wednesday presented a new Russia sanctions bill that would bring "severe costs" to the Russian economy in the event of an invasion of Ukraine

"Moscow has no plans to respond yet because we still want to hope that at least some common sense will prevail and we want to hope that these are only loud statements .

.. in order to try as something to influence our country," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin calls on the West to stop talking about sanctions and listen to Russia's security concerns, the spokesman added.

