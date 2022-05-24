UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Planning To Take Any Steps For South Ossetia To Join Russia - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Moscow Not Planning to Take Any Steps for South Ossetia to Join Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Moscow did not take any measures and does not plan to do anything for South Ossetia to join Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in May, ex-South Ossetian President Anatoly Bibilov scheduled a referendum on the entry of South Ossetia into Russia for July 17.

"I have already spoken on this topic and I will repeat once again that no steps have been taken and are not planned by the Russian side in this case and in this regard," Peskov told reporters.

