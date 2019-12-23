UrduPoint.com
Moscow Not Preparing Haftar-Sarraj Meeting Yet - Russian Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) No preparations for a possible meeting between Libyan National Army (LNA) leader Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his rival, Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj, are underway yet, Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian contact group on the Libyan conflict settlement, told Sputnik, stating that Russia could be a good platform for reconciliation.

"No. There are always nuances. There were violations and non-fulfillment of agreements by the both sides," Dengov said, when asked whether Russia was preparing the meeting between Haftar and Sarraj.

According to Dengov, Russia could be a good platform for reconciliation between the opposing sides to the Libyan conflict, as it has sufficient credibility to make the parties fulfill achieved agreements.

"In my opinion, Russia could be an excellent platform for the conflict settlement. Haftar and Sarraj met in Dubai, Paris, Tunisia, Skhirat, Palermo. But the organizers of those meetings did not have enough credibility to ensure that the parties to the conflict in Libya would fulfill reached agreements after the meeting. People had left, and everything continued. Today, Russia has leverage that can help to ensure that the parties would comply with agreements," Dengov said.

Libya has been torn between two rival governments since 2011 when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The eastern part of the country is now governed by parliament and its allied LNA, while the UN-recognized GNA operates in the country's west.

