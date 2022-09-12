UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Ready To Take Heed Of UN Remarks On Human Rights Breaches In Russia - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Moscow Not Ready to Take Heed of UN Remarks on Human Rights Breaches in Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Moscow is not ready to take into account the recent statement of the UN high commissioner on alleged human rights violations in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, calling them unfounded.

"We are not ready to take into account such a statement, such conclusions. We consider them unfounded," Peskov told reporters.

By accusing Russia, the UN commissioner refuses to acknowledge human rights violations regarding Russians and Russian media in other countries, the official added.

"Such a one-sided position cannot be taken into account," he said.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Media

Recent Stories

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

24 seconds ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

9 minutes ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

30 minutes ago
 Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

2 hours ago
 PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

2 hours ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.