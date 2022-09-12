Moscow Not Ready to Take Heed of UN Remarks on Human Rights Breaches in Russia - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Moscow is not ready to take into account the recent statement of the UN high commissioner on alleged human rights violations in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, calling them unfounded.

"We are not ready to take into account such a statement, such conclusions. We consider them unfounded," Peskov told reporters.

By accusing Russia, the UN commissioner refuses to acknowledge human rights violations regarding Russians and Russian media in other countries, the official added.

"Such a one-sided position cannot be taken into account," he said.