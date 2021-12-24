UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Refuse Contacts With Kiev But Not On Donbas - Russian Diplomat

Moscow does not refuse contacts with Kiev, but not on Donbas, as this is not a matter of Russia-Ukraine relations, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department, told Sputnik

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that there are no contacts between him and Russian President Vladimir putin, but Kiev is ready to meet in any format. The Ukrainian leader also stated that he does not rule out the possibility of creating a separate format for direct negotiations with Putin on Donbas.

"We have never refused bilateral contacts with Kiev at any level on Russian-Ukrainian relations.

But the conflict in Donbas is not part of the bilateral agenda. This is an internal Ukrainian conflict, and Kiev needs to discuss its settlement with Donetsk and Lugansk ... and not with Moscow," Polishchuk said.

Ukraine can quickly fulfill the Minsk agreements if there is political will, but this is not the case now, the diplomat added.

Commenting on Zelenskyy's remarks on the possibility of holding an all-Ukrainian referendum on Donbas. the diplomat said that it does not correspond with the Minsk agreements, adding that the self-proclaimed republics should be involved in the process.

