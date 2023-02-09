UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Refusing To Hold Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers' Meeting- Diplomat

Published February 09, 2023

Moscow does not refuse to hold a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday

"This issue is being worked out.

We are not abandoning this idea. We want to make the most of the resources that we have in terms of providing platforms and a format for further movement within the framework of existing agreements towards stabilization," Ryabkov said.

