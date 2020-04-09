Moscow Not Rescinding Invitations to Foreign Leaders to WWII Victory Parade

Moscow has not made a decision on rescheduling the World War II victory parade, set for May 9, yet and is not rescinding invitations to foreign leaders, but will be understanding of any decision amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

"No, there have not been any decisions about rescheduling. If they are made, we will naturally tell everyone.

We have not made any yet," Peskov told reporters, when asked about a potential rescheduling.

The spokesman added that the decision would be made within "a sensible timeline."

"The invitations were sent out, there is no exact information about it at the moment. We did not rescind the invitations. Of course, the situation [with the coronavirus] is inevitably playing its role, we will understand any decisions of our foreign colleagues," Peskov said, when asked if any foreign leaders have changed their mind on attending.