Moscow Not Ruling Out Applying To Register Russian COVID-19 Vaccines In US - Diplomat

Wed 17th February 2021 | 12:25 PM

Russia welcomes the United States' readiness to jointly counter the coronavirus pandemic and is not ruling out the possibility to submit an application to register Russian vaccines in the country, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Sputnik

"I do not rule anything out, why not. This is a common problem. The more efficient the common effort is, the better for everyone," Ryabkov said, when asked if Russia could apply to register its vaccines in the US.

Moscow said, following the first phone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier in February, that the officials spoke in favor of joint response to the pandemic, including through cooperation in vaccine development.

"We can only welcome the US side's readiness to do it. If there are no changes for the worth under the current administration, we will be certainly ready to cooperate," Ryabkov noted.

Russia's ministries, agencies and the Russian Direct Investment Fund are "deeply immersed" in international cooperation against COVID-19, the diplomat assured.

