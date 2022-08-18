UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Ruling Out Ban On Issuance Of Visas To Russians On EU Level

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Moscow Not Ruling Out Ban on Issuance of Visas to Russians on EU Level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Russia is not ruling out that the European Union may decide to suspend issuance of Schengen visas to Russians, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev said on Thursday.

"We cannot rule out the full-scale adoption of such discriminatory decisions both at the EU level and by individual states, even in the absence of a pan-European consensus.

I repeat once again - these steps will not remain without a due reaction from the Russian side. You will hear about them soon," Nechaev told a briefing.

