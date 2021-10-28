UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Ruling Out Further Destabilization In Donbas

Russia is not ruling out further destabilization in Donbas due to Ukraine's actions as its forces are deliberately violating the ceasefire, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

When commenting on reports about the Ukrainian military's advancement towards the Staromarievka settlement, Zakharova said that "in such conditions, we cannot rule out further degradation of the situation."

"We would like to emphasize that the Ukrainian security forces deliberately violate the additional measures agreed in July 2020 to strengthen the ceasefire regime," Zakharova said during a press conference.

