Moscow Not Ruling Out Grossi's Visit To Russia To Discuss Further Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 06:09 PM

Moscow does not rule out the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to Russia in the near future to discuss the parameters of further cooperation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

"We maintain an important dialogue for both sides with IAEA Director General Mr. Grossi in all areas of the agency's activities.

Including on the issues of the operation of the NPP, as well as the creation of a safety zone of this plant. Contacts with him are regularly carried out through the permanent mission of Russia to international organizations in Vienna. And, of course, we do not rule out the possibility of the IAEA delegation headed by Mr. Grossi coming to Russia in the near future to discuss the parameters of our further cooperation," Zakharova told a briefing.

