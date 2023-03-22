MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Moscow does not rule out a possibility of including Artem Uss, the son of Alexander Uss, the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, an the prisoners' exchange list with the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Milan Appeals Court made the decision to extradite Artem Uss to the United States.

"Everything is possible. But the fact is that the Americans showed no interest in the return of some of their citizens at the earlier stages of the discussion of such issues, as far as I know," Ryabkov told reporters when asked if Uss can hypothetically get on the list for a prisoner exchange with the United States if he is extradited.

Moscow has always fought and will fight for every Russian citizen, the diplomat added.