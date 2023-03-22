UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Ruling Out Including Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son Uss In Exchange List With US

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Moscow Not Ruling Out Including Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son Uss in Exchange List With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Moscow does not rule out a possibility of including Artem Uss, the son of Alexander Uss, the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, an the prisoners' exchange list with the US, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Milan Appeals Court made the decision to extradite Artem Uss to the United States.

"Everything is possible. But the fact is that the Americans showed no interest in the return of some of their citizens at the earlier stages of the discussion of such issues, as far as I know," Ryabkov told reporters when asked if Uss can hypothetically get on the list for a prisoner exchange with the United States if he is extradited.

Moscow has always fought and will fight for every Russian citizen, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Governor Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Milan Krasnoyarsk United States Court

Recent Stories

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

23 minutes ago
 Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic p ..

Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

23 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ram ..

UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

23 minutes ago
 Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com ..

Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com to enter new global logistics ..

23 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

23 minutes ago
 DEWA enhances effective contribution to sustainabi ..

DEWA enhances effective contribution to sustainability of water resources on Wor ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.