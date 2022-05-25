UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Ruling Out Int'l Negotiations On Unblocking Of Ukrainian Ports - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 01:45 PM

Moscow Not Ruling Out Int'l Negotiations on Unblocking of Ukrainian Ports - Diplomat

Russia admits the possibility of holding international negotiations on the unblocking of Ukrainian ports and the exports of Ukrainian grain, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday, adding that Russia interacts with the UN on the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Russia admits the possibility of holding international negotiations on the unblocking of Ukrainian ports and the exports of Ukrainian grain, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday, adding that Russia interacts with the UN on the matter.

"We are interacting with the UN on these issues, the issue was discussed in detail during the visit of (UN Secretary-General Antonio) Guterres to Moscow. Further consultations are underway on how the UN can help in this situation," Rudenko told reporters when asked whether Moscow admits the possibility of international talks on the unblocking of Ukrainian ports and the export of grain.

