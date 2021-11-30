UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Ruling Out Kiev Taking Military Actions - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russia is not ruling out the possibility of Ukraine taking military actions and will take necessary steps to ensure its security in such a case, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"And we simply have no right to rule out the possibility that the Kiev regime will decide to engage in a military adventure. All this creates a direct threat to the security of Russia ... of course, we will take all the necessary steps to ensure our reliable security," Lavrov told a press conference.

