Moscow Not Ruling Out Kiev Taking Military Actions - Lavrov

Russia is not ruling out the possibility of Ukraine taking military actions and will take necessary steps to ensure its security in such a case, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russia is not ruling out the possibility of Ukraine taking military actions and will take necessary steps to ensure its security in such a case, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"And we simply have no right to rule out the possibility that the Kiev regime will decide to engage in a military adventure. All this creates a direct threat to the security of Russia ... of course, we will take all the necessary steps to ensure our reliable security," Lavrov told a press conference.