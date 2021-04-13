UrduPoint.com
Moscow Not Ruling Out Lavrov-Blinken Meeting on Arctic Council Sidelines - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Moscow is currently not engaged in preparations for a meeting that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken could hold on the sidelines of the Arctic Council's ministerial in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, but it does not rule out that the talks could be held, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador at large for Arctic cooperation, Nikolay Korchunov, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a high-ranking source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik, commenting on a report by Russia's Kommersant newspaper, that the level of Moscow's participation in the ministerial, which is scheduled for mid-May, remains undecided.

"We are not working on the issue, but we do not rule it out. Such multilateral meetings are usually a great opportunity for bilateral contacts," Korchunov said.

