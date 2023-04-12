Moscow Not Ruling Out Pentagon Documents Leaked on Purpose to Mislead Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Moscow has no position regarding the latest leak of classified Pentagon documents, but it is not excluded that they were leaked deliberately to mislead Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics, including on Ukraine, China, and the middle East, as well as alleged US spying on officials in allied countries, such as South Korea.

"We do not have any position. Probably, someone is interested in seeing these documents, if they are documents at all, this may be a fake, deliberate misinformation," Ryabkov told reporters.

The diplomat said that since the United States is a party to the conflict and, in fact, is waging a hybrid war against Russia, "such tricks are possible to mislead the enemy, that is, Russia."