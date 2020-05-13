Moscow Not Ruling Out Talks About Arms Deliveries to Iran After UNSC Embargo Expiration

Russia does not rule out launching negotiations about arms deliveries to Iran when the United Nations Security Council's embargo is lifted in the fall, the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia does not rule out launching negotiations about arms deliveries to Iran when the United Nations Security Council's embargo is lifted in the fall, the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said in an interview with Sputnik that Tehran has already received several offers on weapons deliveries and plans certain steps after the expiration of the embargo.

"Yes, as the relevant resolution of the United Nations Security Council expires soon, and Russia has been thoroughly abiding by it," Kabulov said, when asked if Russia can start arms deliveries to Iran after the embargo terminates in the fall.

"Relevant negotiations have not started yet, but they will be quite possible, as the international legal obstacle, which will be in place until October, will be removed," Kabulov added.