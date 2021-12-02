Moscow Not Ruling Out US Links Putin-Biden Talks to Ukraine Situation - Ryabkov

Moscow is not ruling out that Washington links the schedule of contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, with the situation in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday, adding that Moscow is not concerned about it

MAGADAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Moscow is not ruling out that Washington links the schedule of contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, with the situation in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday, adding that Moscow is not concerned about it.

"My own interpretation of what is happening boils down to the fact that at the highest levels of the US administration they decided to look closely at what Russia will do, including in the context of the current tense situation around Ukraine and, and, in general, such an escalating trend in Eastern Europe, both political and material pressure, which is being carried out by NATO and to see if Russia will back down in defending its interests. To some extent, probably, the schedule of contacts depends on their conclusions on this topic," Ryabkov told Channel One Russia.