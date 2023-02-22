UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Ruling Out US May Withdraw From New START After Russia's Suspension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Moscow is not ruling out that the United States may withdraw from the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) after Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the arms control treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

During his address to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is suspending its participation in the arms control treaty with the US.

"I do not exclude anything. The Americans withdrew from the treaties. It is not easy to predict what they can do next, but Washington's behavioral outline does not set one in an optimistic mood," Ryabkov told reporters.

