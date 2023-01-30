Moscow Not Supporting Idea of Severing Diplomatic Relations With Poland, Baltic States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Moscow is not supporting the idea of severing diplomatic relations with Poland and the Baltic countries, it is necessary to maintain channels for dialogue even in a difficult situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Poland and the Baltic countries are states where "a frantic Russophobic campaign has been unfolding for a long time and which are trying to be the cooperators of any anti-Russian undertakings of the West," the minister said, adding that bilateral relations with these countries have recently degraded catastrophically.

"But we are not in favor of severing diplomatic relations. Even in the most difficult situation, it is necessary to maintain channels for dialogue, resolving issues of our fellow citizens and compatriots," Lavrov told reporters.