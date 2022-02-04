UrduPoint.com

Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility To Russia For Leaked Response On Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 12:56 PM

Moscow is not surprised by the fact that Washington has shifted responsibility to Russia for the leak of US response to security guarantees proposals to media, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday

On Wednesday, Spain's El Pais newspaper published the text of the alleged US response to the Russian proposals. Later in the day, both Moscow and Washington confirmed the authenticity of the leaked documents. US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that Moscow was behind the incident.

"There is nothing new and unexpected. According to Washington's logic, Moscow is responsible for everything," Grushko said.

More Stories From World

